Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Raised by Raymond James

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXR. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

