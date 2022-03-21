Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Markforged Holding Corporation Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Markforged in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

MKFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.31 on Monday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,948,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,592,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last quarter.

