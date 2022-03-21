Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Decreased by B. Riley

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Park-Ohio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

