Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for RumbleON, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RumbleON in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. B. Riley also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

RMBL opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,109,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

