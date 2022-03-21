Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Boosted by KeyCorp

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after purchasing an additional 310,252 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.