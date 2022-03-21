Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.
Shares of BK opened at $52.30 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.
About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.