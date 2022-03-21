Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK opened at $52.30 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.