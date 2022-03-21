Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reduced by Analyst

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 621,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

