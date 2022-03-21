Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Raised by Analyst

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

