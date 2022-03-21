Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

VRTS opened at $238.51 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $203.76 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

