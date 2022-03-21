Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

