Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By Raymond James

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million.

BLN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 over the last three months.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.