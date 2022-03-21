Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Issued By B. Riley

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

