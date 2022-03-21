Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Ecolab stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

