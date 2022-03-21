Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $7.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.34 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Shares of OAS opened at $148.93 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,305,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,568 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

