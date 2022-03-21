Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $167.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $120.04 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

