Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

OSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

OSH opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

