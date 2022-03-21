Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Reduced by KeyCorp

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BOX in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. BOX has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BOX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BOX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 353,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

