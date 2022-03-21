Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $229.63 on Monday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.