Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PACCAR Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.
In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
