Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

