Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Wedbush

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Shares of LEN opened at $92.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. Lennar has a one year low of $79.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

