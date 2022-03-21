Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

NYSE EAT opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $76.36.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

