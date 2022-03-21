Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $613.86 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $80.96.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $274.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

