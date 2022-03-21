Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Lifted by Analyst

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.30. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.54 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

