Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

KMT opened at $30.50 on Monday. Kennametal has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

