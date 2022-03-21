Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Shares Up 1.9%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

