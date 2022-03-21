QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Critical Review

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.35, suggesting that its share price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QDM International and Kering, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kering 0 3 10 0 2.77

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 24.50 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.02 Kering $20.88 billion 4.01 $3.76 billion N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kering beats QDM International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Girard-Perregaux, Ulysse Nardin, and Kering Eyewear branded products. It sells its products through stores and e-commerce sites. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,565 stores. Kering SA sells its products in the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

