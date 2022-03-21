Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. 150,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 439,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 722,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 99,858 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.