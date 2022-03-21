Quant Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.82 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Quant has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $29.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $119.37 or 0.00291257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

