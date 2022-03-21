Quant Price Tops $119.37 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $119.37 or 0.00291257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $29.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003933 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000639 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.35 or 0.01369699 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003112 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

