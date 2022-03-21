QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $103.05 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

