QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 8.1%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

