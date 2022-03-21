RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 427,515 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $13.43.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

