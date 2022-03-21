Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $283.88 million and approximately $27.47 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.31 or 0.07034828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,177.17 or 0.99739553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 210,482,656,656 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

