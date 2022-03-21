RAI Finance Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $579,408.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

