Randall D. Rogers Acquires 12,145 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.47. 1,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.