Randall D. Rogers Acquires 12,145 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.47. 1,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.57.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
