Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.70. 28,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,956,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

