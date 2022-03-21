Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $107.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

