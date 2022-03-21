Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045778 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.94 or 0.07038962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.82 or 1.00281525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.