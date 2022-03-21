Raydium (RAY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.90 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00006669 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $251.59 million and approximately $38.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,890,095 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.

