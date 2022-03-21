Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion.
Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$125.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.37. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$66.05 and a twelve month high of C$130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
