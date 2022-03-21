Raymond James Comments on Information Services Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

ISV has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$22.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$398.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

