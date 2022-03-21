Raymond James Weighs in on HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TSE:HLS opened at C$15.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.32. HLS Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$13.62 and a 1-year high of C$21.47.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

