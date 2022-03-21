Razor Network (RAZOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $205,201.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006207 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

