RealFevr Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. RealFevr has a market cap of $2.60 million and $94,628.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

