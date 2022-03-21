Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.47% of Realogy worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Realogy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

RLGY opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

