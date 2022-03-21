Rebecca L. Owen Buys 5,250 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

