Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kroger (KR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):

3/10/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $64.00.

3/9/2022 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management provided an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022 projecting identical sales, without fuel, in the band of 2-3%. Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

3/7/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

3/1/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor market and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management raised fiscal 2021 view buoyed by sturdy performance and sustained food at home trends. Markedly, Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

2/25/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $45.00.

2/23/2022 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/25/2022 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

KR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 462,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,981. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get The Kroger Co alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,507 shares of company stock worth $15,141,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.