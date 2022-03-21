Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) recently:

3/17/2022 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/25/2022 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MTDR opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

