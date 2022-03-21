Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) were down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 49,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,214,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 856,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,052 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 104,919 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

